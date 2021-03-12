Chris Wilder is set to leave his position as manager at Sheffield United – would he be a good fit for Birmingham City?

News broke this morning that Wilder is set to leave Sheffield United after nearly five years at the helm. In that time he’s guided the club from League One to the Premier League, finishing 9th last time round. But this season has been disastrous.

The Blades currently sit 12 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League. But a division below in the Championship, Birmingham City have had an equally chaotic season.

Aitor Karanka came in over summer. He arrived to a warm welcome and fans were optimistic that he’d have a comfortable, albeit uninspiring first season at St Andrew’s. But with 11 games of the season remaining, Karanka finds his side in a relegation fight, sitting three points and a place above Rotherham United in 22nd.

Even should he keep Blues in the Championship this season, fans have seen enough to know that he isn’t the right man for the job, and so Wilder could be the perfect man to come in over summer.

The 53-year-old will become hot management property once his inevitable exit is announced. The likes of Celtic are already being tipped to bring him in but after a prolonged period at Sheffield United which looks to have ended poorly, Wilder might want to take a few months out of the game.

Come the summer time, the Birmingham City hierarchy will likely need to make a decision on Karanka – he has some good players at his disposal, but time and time again he’s let them down by deploying ludicrous tactics, and making even more ludicrous substitutions.

The task at Birmingham City is a long-term project. Wilder is a manager who’s shown loyalty but if he were to come in to St Andrew’s, the owners would need to show the same level of loyalty. It’s a potentially exciting outcome but Blues wouldn’t be the only suitors interested in Wilder – they’d need to make a hasty decision to bring him in.