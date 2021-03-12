QPR have announced that they’ve ended their sponsorship deal with Football Index.

The unique betting platform has risen into the football limelight after its founding in 2015. This season, Football Index was the main shirt sponsor of both QPR and Nottingham Forest but now, both sides have cut ties.

It comes after the company had been entered into administration and the platform was subsequently suspended. Users had this week lost up to five-figure sums from their accounts, owing to a change in the payout system.

The platform was controversial from the get-go – buying shares in actual people depending on how well they play football every weekend.

But it was unique, standing out from the other masses of betting sponsors in football today. Either way, the news of Football Index’s crash has sparked debate in the football community.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter after the club announced their deal with Football Index was ending:

announce guiness — Dan Beatty (@danbeatty_) March 12, 2021

Very different case to Royal Panda where we were thrown over to a sister company. Expect it will be empty. Wonder if we've been stiffed for any money as a result here… #qpr https://t.co/RqeUF9XyKM — Adam Boxer (@aboxer11) March 12, 2021

@GuinnessIreland you know what you need to do. Then this shirt will be complete. https://t.co/pLX7S47xAc — Missing The Ferry (@missingtheferry) March 12, 2021

Personally I’m very happy we’ve decided to end with football index as promoting betting just isn’t right. Who would you like to see sponsor the hoops? https://t.co/qJbS4AUWo3 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) March 12, 2021

Let’s do a Barcelona when they had Unicef and put a charity on there for the rest of the season. — Aitor 🌧 (@LondonR) March 12, 2021

Can we not have any betting companies sponsor us again? Get @TheKPF as a sponsor! — Martin Griffin 💙 (@MartinGriffin4) March 12, 2021

Good. No more gambling sponsors please. — Conor Wells (@conwells2000) March 12, 2021

Put a different small local business on the front of the shirt for each match.Great exposure for those on the doorstep of the club who have likely endured a torrid time trading wise with lockdown.I’m sure there’s rules about this but let’s shout about what’s great in the vicinity — D J (@ThaGreat1) March 12, 2021