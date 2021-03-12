QPR have announced that they’ve ended their sponsorship deal with Football Index.

The unique betting platform has risen into the football limelight after its founding in 2015. This season, Football Index was the main shirt sponsor of both QPR and Nottingham Forest but now, both sides have cut ties.

It comes after the company had been entered into administration and the platform was subsequently suspended. Users had this week lost up to five-figure sums from their accounts, owing to a change in the payout system.

The platform was controversial from the get-go – buying shares in actual people depending on how well they play football every weekend.

But it was unique, standing out from the other masses of betting sponsors in football today. Either way, the news of Football Index’s crash has sparked debate in the football community.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter after the club announced their deal with Football Index was ending: