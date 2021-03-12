As reported by The Stoke Sentinel, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock discussed Stoke’s Michael O’Neill.

Ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Stoke City at the weekend, Boro boss Neil Warnock was asked about his opposite number.

The two sides go into the game separated by just one place in the table and two points between them with 11 games left to play. Both Stoke and Boro will be hoping to push for a top six finish between now and the end of the season.

Warnock says that he has been impressed with Michael O’Neill since he took the reigns at Stoke, but stated that the Northern Irishman will be ‘disappointed’ that his side have not been able to sustain a consistent play-off push, much like Middlesbrough.

However, he did go on to say that he expects the Potters to challenge next season and he hopes his Boro side can do the same if they both miss out this time around.

“I think Michael is a good manager,” he said.

“It’s not been an easy place to manage there but he’s settled it down and got that stability.

“They like us will think they should have had eight or nine more points, they’ll look to have a go next season.

“Stoke will probably be a bit more disappointed than us with the squad they’ve got.

“It’s an excellent squad, when you look around.

Warnock then discussed Stoke’s season as a whole, stating they have drawn too many games. Having drawn 12 out of their 35 games so far, it means they have drawn the second-most amount of games in the entire division, behind only Millwall on 16.

“Michael has been around the block. It’s not an easy league this. There’s no such thing as an easy game.

“They’ve drawn a lot more, if they’d won five or six of those they’d be right up there.

“Although they should have only got a point against us so that’s two extra!”

Stoke beat Middlesbrough in the reverse fixture 1-0 with a goal from Nathan Collins being the difference on the day. The away side will be hoping for a repeat outcome this time around, whereas the hosts will be looking to put distance between themselves and Stoke going into the final 10 games of the campaign.