Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has rued Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa after he was nominated for FIFA’s Coach of the Year award last season.

The German is referring to his Championship title-winning 2018/19 season in which he didn’t claim the Championship Manager of the Year award.

Now, speaking to Archant reporter Paddy Davitt, Farke has recalled that season and compared it to the last, where Bielsa guided Leeds United to the Championship crown before making the shortlist for FIFA’s Coach of the Year:

#ncfc DF: 'Even when we won the league I did not win the manager-of-the-year. #leeds win the title last year and #Bielsa is nominated for manager-of-the-world' — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) March 12, 2021

Bielsa brought Premier League football back to Elland Road after a 16 year hiatus. He’s since earned rave reviews from fans and pundits alike, but Farke’s achievements at Norwich City don’t seem to garnering the same attention.

He’s on course to win a second Championship title in three years with his side currently 10 points clear at the top of the table, and he’s done so playing fashionable football.

Norwich have blown away the competition this season. They’re on course for the Premier League once more and this time round, the club looks to have a much more sustainable squad and so Norwich might remain in the top flight this time.

They’ve been a yo-yo club in recent years. As for Leeds, they’ve been a fine addition to the top flight and look good for another season in it.

Farke’s apparent frustration at his lack of recognition is understandable. But Bielsa and Leeds is a different story and a different challenge – a title-winning season this year though might land Farke the praise that he deserves.