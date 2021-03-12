Reading are ‘set’ to release Sam Smith this summer, as detailed in a report by Berkshire Live.

The striker is poised to depart the Madejski Stadium and move onto pastures new.

Smith, who is 23 years old, has been on the books of the Royals since 2014 but will become a free agent.

The likes of Sam Walker, Tennai Watson and Sone Aluko are all also being tipped to move on from the Championship side when their contracts expire.

Smith is currently on loan at League Two side Cheltenham Town having left Reading on loan until the end of the campaign in January.

He joined the Royals in 2014 having previously been at Manchester United and has since played 11 times for their first-team, chipping in with two goals.

Smith first loan spell away from Berkshire came in non-league at Bishop’s Stortford Town before he linked up with Oxford United in the 2018/19 season. He managed three goals in 23 games in all competitions for the U’s.

Stints at Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United followed for him before he joined Tranmere Rovers for the first-half of this term.

The attacker rocked up at Prenton Park in October but struggled to make an impact in League Two. He failed to score in seven games for the Whites and returned to Reading in January before swapping to Cheltenham.

Smith is now poised to become available this summer.