Charlton Athletic won’t exercise their option to keep Marcus Maddison for next season.

The attacking midfielder’s time at the Valley is ‘finished’, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, signed for the Addicks in October last year and they have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

However, he hasn’t done enough to earn a new deal with the League One side and was shipped out on loan to Bolton Wanderers in January.

Read: Charlton Athletic poised to keep midfielder for next season

Lee Bowyer took a gamble on Maddison with him previously playing for the likes of Gateshead, Peterborough United and Hull City. He made 10 appearances for the London club but they gave him the green light to depart on loan this winter.

He has since played six times for Bolton in League Two and could be set to become a free agent this summer.

There is no doubt that Maddison has quality and League Two should be a walk in the park for him. He managed 62 goals in 249 games for Peterborough during his time at London Road but has struggled to make an impact since leaving the Posh in January last year.

Read: Charlton Athletic have decision to make on future of veteran defender

Hull gave him a chance in the Championship last season but were relegated before Charlton signed him.

Maddison’s focus right now will be on trying to help loan side Bolton gain promotion back to League One.