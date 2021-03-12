Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has hinted at a potential personel reshuffle at the club next season.

Middlesbrough have five players out of contract at the end of the season, with striker duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, wingers Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and goalkeeper Jordan Archer all seeing their current deals expire in June.

Three loan players will also return to their parent clubs after the campaign ends with Marcus Bettinelli and Neeskens Kebano re-joining Fulham and Yannick Bolasie back to Everton.

So with that in mind, Middlesbrough could potentially be without eight of their current crop next season and Warnock has confirmed that he is considering axing some players due to their ‘character’, stating that they need to be up for the promotion push both this season and next.

“I’m looking at the character of some players now and they’re looking thinking do I want them here next season?’ he said.

“If I’m a player I want to be here next season with the excitement of fans coming back and the team we’re building. They’ve got to show me they want to stay.

“I think if you ask the lads, they’ve enjoyed myself and my staff being here. As I’ve said, it’s very small margins between success and failure, I want success. We have to learn from this season.”

Warnock is looking ahead in the hope of adding another achievement to his already record-breaking eight promotions. But Boro are still in the mix to do just that this season. However, they are now eight points off the top six with 11 games left to play between now and the end of the campaign and it could be too much to ask.

If they fail to secure a place in the play-off positions, the 72-year-old will be looking to remould and reshape his squad in order to get another bite of the cherry in his second full season in charge in Teesside.

Since taking the reigns at the club, Warnock has turned Middlesbrough from relegation candidates under Jonathan Woodgate to play-off chasers.