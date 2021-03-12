Speaking to the Watford Observer, Watford’s loaned out playmaker Domingos Quina has said he felt not “wanted” before making a loan move for Spanish side Granada.

The former West Ham starlet sealed a move away from Vicarage Road in the January transfer window.

Quina left to link up with La Liga outfit Granada, joining Diego Martinez’s side until the end of the season. Prior to his temporary departure, the 21-year-old featured 15 times for the Hornets, netting one goal in the process.

Now, Quina has opened up on his loan move away from Watford. The attacking midfielder said he had a “great talk” with manager Xisco Munoz before going on to state he felt “more wanted” by Granada.

Speaking with the Watford Observer, Quina said:

“After my first chat with Xisco, I was ready to stay because I had a great chat with him.

“He said he was excited for me to come back. He was excited to see me play and he was going to play me in my position – and I was really excited for that.

“But then some people thought it was better for me to leave and I didn’t feel wanted. I felt like Granada were pushing for me more than Watford, or were trying to make me feel like I was going to get more game time than Watford.”

Quina has started in impressive fashion since joining Granada on a temporary basis. In his four games for the Spanish side, the Portuguese prodigy has played four times, scoring two goals in the process.

The Watford loan man caught the eye of viewers against SD Huesca, firing home in impressive fashion.

It will be interesting to see how Quina’s situation pans out in the summer transfer window. It awaits to be seen if Munoz looks to bring him back into his first-team plans or if another move away from the Championship side materialises.