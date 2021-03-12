Speaking with FourFourTwo, Spurs superstar Heung-min Son has revealed he endured unsuccessful stints on trial with Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth earlier in his career.

The South Korean attacker has gone on to become one of the Premier League’s best players, starring for Tottenham Hotspur since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

In his time with Spurs, Son has netted 103 goals and laid on 63 assists in 269 games for the club. The 28-year-old has been named Asian International Footballer of the Year on four occasions, winning in four of the last six years.

However, it has now been revealed that the early stages of his career could have panned out very differently.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the Korean superstar has revealed he spent time on trial with Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth in the early stages of his career.

His time with the Football League pair was unsuccessful, however. Son said he was “on his own” and “scared” and had no understanding of the language. Here’s what he said:

“I couldn’t speak the language, I didn’t know a word. I was on my own and I was scared. My first memory of England was a bad one.”

Following his trials with Rovers and Pompey, Son went on to pen a deal with Hamburg. He remained with the club for five years, netting 20 goals in 78 games for the German side.

Following an impressive stint with Leverkusen, he then earned his move to Spurs where he has cemented himself as one of the best attackers in Europe.

It would have been interesting to see how Son’s career path would have differed had he joined either Blackburn or Portsmouth. However, the Spurs star will be grateful he got a second shot at English football after a difficult first experience.