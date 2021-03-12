According to The Stoke Sentinel, Stoke City have offered a trial period to Non-League striker Ewan Catt.

Forward Ewan Catt currently plies his trade for Northern Premier League side Buxton but has been on trial recently at Championship outfit Stoke City in the hope of joining the Potters.

Catt is yet to make his debut for parent club Buxton, but he was named on the bench and was ultimately an unused substitute as his side took on fellow seventh tier side Belper Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round, triumphing over their opponents 7-0 back in September last year.

The striker is a part of the club’s youth system and has been a regular in the younger age groups leading up to the first-team.

Both Catt and Buxton teammate Kyle Campbell have had trials at Championship clubs in recent weeks with the latter having had a spell at Sheffield Wednesday. Campbell is the younger brother of Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell.

Upon the two youngsters departing the club to participate in their trial periods, Buxton chairman David Hopkins praised the duo and their academy system, whilst wishing them both the best of luck.

“Kyle and Ewan’s selection for trials at two high profile Championship clubs is another example of the standards the Buxton FC Academy footballers are attaining, underlining the pathway opportunities that being part of the programme can open up.

“We are very proud of both boys and wish them every success.”

Stoke will continue to keep an eye on Catt according to the report, whilst they weigh up their options before deciding to pursue a deal or not come the end of the season.

The Potters are still looking to the top six between now and the end of the season and where they are playing their football next season could become a determining factor.