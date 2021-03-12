Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has said he is “hopeful” Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tom White will see out the season on loan in the National League.

The Blackburn Rovers loan man has been with Hartlepool United since February, coming in to bolster Dave Challinor’s midfield ranks after a difficult stint with Bolton Wanderers.

White spent the first half of the season with Ian Evatt’s side but struggled to make an impact. The 23-year-old described his time with the Trotters as the toughest six months of his career before returning to Ewood Park in January.

White initially linked up with the Pools on a 28-day loan deal. Challinor has been vocal about his hopes of keeping the midfielder until the end of the season and now, the Hartlepool boss has spoken of that desire once again.

Speaking with the Hartlepool Mail, Challinor has said he remains hopeful of keeping White beyond the end of his short-term deal. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m hopeful we can get something done. It’s really frustrating for him because he knows that I want him here. He’s been training and travelling with us because he wants to support the lads.

“I’ve got to manage a budget and there are other things potentially we’d like to bring in.”

With Hartlepool United, White has featured in the heart of midfield on five occasions. In the process, he has helped Challinor’s men to two wins and two draws, losing once.

A return to Blackburn would likely see him link up with the club’s U23s side. White has made eight appearances for Rovers’ second-string side, chipping in with three assists in the process.