According to a report from London News Online, Millwall will not be reigniting their winter interest in Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this summer.

The Scottish star was linked with a switch to The Den in the winter transfer window. However, a Millwall move failed to materialise, with Campbell remaining with Motherwell.

Graham Alexander, manager of the Scottish Premiership side, confirmed “major” bids came in for the midfielder in January. Campbell himself has remained coy on what his future with the Well holds, with his current deal at Fir Park set to expire this summer.

Now, reports have emerged clarifying Millwall’s stance on the possibility of reigniting their pursuit for the Scotland international this summer.

As per London News Online, the Lions will not be chasing a deal for Campbell ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. The report writes that after signing Maikel Kieftenbeld and George Evans in January, central midfield is not an area that needs addressing in the summer.

With a move to Millwall seemingly off cards, it will be interesting to see how Campbell’s situation pans out this summer.

A combative and energetic midfielder, Campbell is highly-rated by those at Motherwell. Still only 22, the Glasgow-born ace has played 152 times for the club since coming through their youth academy. Along the way, he has chipped in with 15 goals and nine assists.

Campbell has also notched up 24 international caps with Scotland since making his debut back in October 2017.

Would you have welcomed a summer move for Campbell, Millwall fans? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you have welcomed a summer move for Campbell?