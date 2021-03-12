As per a report from Portuguese news outlet Record, Nottingham Forest left-back Yuri Ribeiro is set to leave the City Ground this summer.

The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons on the books with Nottingham Forest, nailing down a starting spot at left-back under both Sabri Lamouchi and Chris Hughton.

Ribeiro’s current deal at the City Ground is set to expire at the end of this campaign. Now, an update on his future with Forest has emerged from his native Portugal.

As per a report from Record, Forest will not be renewing Ribeiro’s deal at the end of the campaign. Should the club opt against offering him a new contract, the former Benfica man will become a free agent, freeing him to find a new club before the 2021/22 campaign.

Since joining in the summer of 2019, Ribeiro has gone on to play 53 times for Nottingham Forest. In the process, the full-back has found the back of the net on one occasion, also laying on three assists.

Prior to making his move to England, the Vieira de Minho-born ace had spent his entire career in Portugal. He made his way through Benfica’s youth academy, featuring heavily for their youth sides and playing nine times for their senior side.

Should Ribeiro leave at the end of the season, Forest will have Tyler Blackett and Gaetan Bong available at left-back.

