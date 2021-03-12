According to Teesside Live, current Middlesbrough absentee Marcus Browne will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The winger sustained the injury back in January in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 defeat against Brentford in the FA Cup third round. He had returned from a different injury just two games prior, coming on as a substitute against Sheffield Wednesday.

He was given an opportunity at Wycombe a week later, starting the game at right-midfield. Browne scored Middlesbrough’s equaliser on the day as the visitors triumphed 3-1 over the Chairboys.

In just five Championship appearances this season Browne has scored twice and assisted once, proving he has been effective and could be a part of Neil Warnock’s set up upon returning to full fitness.

The 23-year-old gives Warnock a whole host of options due to his versatility. Browne is able to play on either wing, both left and right, as a number 10 behind the striker or as a number nine.

In his absence Middlesbrough have since signed three wingers in the January transfer window with Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie arriving on loan from the Premier League’s Fulham and Everton respectively. Whereas Nathaniel Mendez-Laing joined on a free transfer on a short-term deal having been released from fellow Championship side Cardiff City last year.

Browne also joins right-back Anfernee Dijksteel on the treatment table at least until the end of the campaign, with the defender having sustained a season ending injury against Swansea in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 defeat last weekend at the Liberty Stadium.