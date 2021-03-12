Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of Middlesbrough’s game against Stoke City this Saturday, manager Neil Warnock was asked about the fitness of three first-team players.

Ashley Fletcher, Marcus Tavernier and Darnell Fisher have all been missing in recent weeks due to injury, but the trio should be fit enough to return to the fold as early as this weekend.

Fletcher had missed five months of the season earlier this campaign with a hamstring issue, but upon re-joining the first-team squad he scored two goals in two games. Unfortunately he was forced off in the defeat against Bristol City in his third game back with a glute injury and has been out of action since.

Tavernier had to be substituted in the club’s 2-1 away win at Coventry City two weeks ago and missed Boro’s recent outing as they took on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

Meanwhile, Darnell Fisher has only been fit enough for the bench in Middlesbrough’s last three games, with Anfernee Dijksteel preferred in the right-back role. However, a recent injury to the Dutchman should see Fisher back in contention.

When asked about the recently injured trio, Warnock advised that although both Fletcher and Tavernier are back in the fold, this weekend may come slightly too soon, although Fisher will be included.

“Fletcher trained with us yesterday and did all the games and everything,” he said.

“At the moment, I’m tempted not to play him but I will see him later.

“Tavernier is slightly different,” he continued. “It’s not as bad as we thought. We’ve had a scan.

“I think he should be okay, maybe not to be risked for tomorrow, but he should be okay to be involved at some stage before the international break.

“Darnell will be involved this week.”

This could be a suggestion that Fisher will be included from the off at right-back, with the January arrival currently competing with youngster Djed Spence for a starting berth in Dijksteel’s absence.