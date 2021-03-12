Chris Wilder has today left Sheffield United, promoting a strong response from Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The rivalry seems to have been put to one side for today. Wilder after nearly five years at the helm has left his position, with Paul Heckingbottom stepping up in his place.

Wilder had overseen 227 games in charge of the Blades, winning promotion from both League One and the Championship to land his side in the Premier League.

His side achieved a hugely commendable 9th-place finish last season. But this time round has been a disaster and Wilder leaves with the club 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday fans though have questioned United’s decision to part ways with Wilder, showing a lot of respect for their opposing manager.

See what these Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Wilder: