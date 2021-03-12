Chris Wilder has today left Sheffield United, promoting a strong response from Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The rivalry seems to have been put to one side for today. Wilder after nearly five years at the helm has left his position, with Paul Heckingbottom stepping up in his place.

Wilder had overseen 227 games in charge of the Blades, winning promotion from both League One and the Championship to land his side in the Premier League.

His side achieved a hugely commendable 9th-place finish last season. But this time round has been a disaster and Wilder leaves with the club 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday fans though have questioned United’s decision to part ways with Wilder, showing a lot of respect for their opposing manager.

See what these Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Wilder:

If you're saying its wrong to laugh at United today – because we are also in a mess – do us a favour. Just click unfollow The day we can't laugh at our neigbours when they SACK their most popular manager EVER – is the day we pack in and spend our weekends at Meadowhall #swfc — SWFC Supporters Club (@swfcsc) March 12, 2021

Shocking decision really, he would of got them straight back up imo — Gavin Hart 🦉 (@akagavlar) March 12, 2021

Don't normally comment on the red side of Sheffield but that is a huge loss with Wilder going. Good having wacky owners….#swfc — James Turner (@J4ME591) March 12, 2021

Despite the banter aimed at Wilder by #swfc fans during his reign across the city, I think that generally there is begrudging respect with what he managed to achieve, having them punch well above their weight — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) March 12, 2021

As a lifelong #swfc fan I find the sacking of #Wilder unfathomable. Dragged dem Blades up from lower reaches of League 1 only to be fired for not meeting wholly unrealistic expectations in the PL. Oh for those problems. What a circus #Sheffield football has become. — Matt Hall (@MattHall1974) March 12, 2021

If the board was to trust in Wilder, I have no doubts they are back at the top of the Champ next season. If he leaves then they could follow in #swfc footsteps if not careful.

Will be interesting — Swfc Debates (@DebatesSwfc) March 12, 2021

Normally I’m up for having a rivalry laugh at United but if they get rid of Wilder they want their bloody head testing. He’s the best thing to ever happen to their club. #swfc — Katy Nicholson 🦉 (@70_katylou) March 12, 2021