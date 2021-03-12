Bristol City travel to Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Nigel Pearson takes his Bristol City side to St Andrew’s this weekend, where he’ll look to bounce back form back-to-back defeats in the Championship.

The Robins had an immediate upturn following Pearson’s appointment last month but have since stepped off the gas.

A trip to 21st-place Birmingham City this weekend provides Bristol City with a huge chance to restore a winning mentality and keep themselves in top-half contention, but Pearson is wary of the pitch.

Birmingham City have shared the St Andrew’s turf with Coventry City this season. It’s been a talking point throughout the campaign and having his say on the state of it, Pearson told Bristol Live:

“The pitch isn’t one of the better ones because of the amount of traffic on there, but again that’s just what it is. We need to go there understanding how we best go about winning the game, that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”

Aitor Karanka’s Blues side have played some turgid football this season. Having to pitch share won’t have helped but Pearson won’t be using that as an excuse this weekend.

Despite sitting perilously above the drop zone, Birmingham City often have a trick up their sleeve and Pearson won’t take them lightly this weekend.

“They’re a physical side,” he explained. “Relatively direct. They make the most of set-plays, so we’ve got to be much better than we have been on dealing with those. They are fighting for their Championship status. It’ll be a tough game.”

The Robins currently sit in 13th-place of the Championship, with 13-points separating them from the top-six. A play-off finish looks to be out of the question now but Pearson will still want this side to finish the season strongly.

Birmingham meanwhile have everything to play for – they’ve just a three-point lead over Rotherham United in 22nd but the Millers now have three games in hand, and so Karanka might throw everything at Bristol City tomorrow.