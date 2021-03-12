Chris Wilder has been sacked by Sheffield United, with Paul Heckingbottom to take over for their game this weekend, as per a talkSPORT.

The Blades have dismissed Wilder today with the club rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Heckingbottom, who is 43 years old, is currently their Under-23’s manager and will be at the helm for Sheffield United on Sunday as they take on Leicester City.

He did an impressive job during his time in charge of fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley and guided them to promotion to the Championship in 2016. He also won the Football League Trophy in the same season, which was the Tykes’ first cup final victory since 1912.

His side then finished 14th in the Championship in his full year at that level before Leeds United lured him away from Oakwell.

Heckingbottom’s time at Elland Road didn’t work out and he was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018. His brief tenure at Leeds may have tarnished his reputation and his most recent stint at Hibs also ended in the sack as well.

He will now get the opportunity to manage in the Premier League with Sheffield United, for one game at least.

Wilder’s time at Bramall Lane is over and there is no doubt he will leave the club with their fans’ best wishes having guided the Blades from League One to the top flight during his time there.