David Wheater has left Oldham Athletic, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has parted company with the North West side by ‘mutual agreement’.

Wheater, who is 34 years old, made 35 appearances for the League Two outfit during his time at Boundary Park.

He has now become a free agent and it will be interesting to see what his next move is.

Read: Charlton Athletic poised to keep experienced midfielder for another year

Wheater is a vastly experienced defender and has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Middlesbrough and had early loan spells away as a youngster at Doncaster Rovers, Wolves and Darlington before breaking into Boro’s first-team.

The centre-back went on to play 157 games for the Riverside club and chipped in with 11 goals.

Read: Luton Town hold option to keep midfielder for another year

Wheater moved on from Boro in 2010 and linked up with Bolton Wanderers. He then spent nine years on the books with the Trotters and became a key player for them.

He played 236 times for the Whites and chipped in with 16 goals from defence, playing a key role in their promotion from League One in 2017.

Wheater left the Trotters at the end of the 2018/19 season when they were relegated from the Championship and was subsequently snapped up by Oldham.

He was a regular for the Latics last term but has now been released.