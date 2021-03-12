Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Hutchinson has spoken out on his future at the club, ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Norwich City.

The 31-year-old made a shock return to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the season. He’d left ahead of this campaign to join Cypriot side Pafos after his contract expiration at Hillsborough, but has since returned.

Sheffield Star believed Hutchinson to have signed a deal until the end of the season, with an option for an extra year.

Speaking to Examiner Live ahead of this weekend’s clash v Norwich City, Hutchinson opened up on his future at the club:

“It’s not about me coming back. It’s about Sheffield Wednesday staying up. The body feels good.

“I had options before coming here. It’s the club’s decision. I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about. We need to concentrate on trying to get as many points on the table as possible.

“I will try and do a job wherever I play and give some passion for the shirt. I will try and do the best that I can to get the squad going.”

Hutchinson has made 11 Championship appearance since returning. He was a favourite before his departure and he’s quickly become a favourite once more, adding some much needed experience to the side.

The Owls though have lost their last six in the Championship and find themselves in 23rd going into this weekend, with seven points separating them from safety.

Norwich City will present a huge task for Hutchinson and co this weekend. A win though could give them the confidence boost they need to escape the drop.