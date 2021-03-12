Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Hutchinson believes former Doncaster Rovers Darren Moore has a ‘hard job’ on his hands at Hillsborough, with the club currently sitting seven points form safety.

Moore came into the club last month. He left Doncaster Rovers to joins Sheffield Wednesday in a move that caused unrest at the Keepmoat.

Rovers were placed in 4th of the League One table when he left to take charge of the relegation-threatened Owls and since, he’s lost his opening tow games in charge.

Speaking to Examiner Live ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v leaders Norwich City, Hutchinson spoke of Moore’s impact at the club:

“It’s more of getting his philosophy across to the group. We need results. The gaffer believes if we get the performances then the results will come.

“No disrespect to Doncaster but Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club and always going to be a bigger club. It’s going to be a hard job for him.

“We have put ourselves in this position. He’s just trying to do his best and we have got to go out there and do our best.”

Sheffield Wednesday go into this weekend on the back of six-straight defeats in the Championship. The last being a 3-0 defeat at pay-off hopefuls Reading showed two contrasting seasons, as relegation looks more and more inevitable for the Owls.

But in Moore, the players and the fans finally have a manager who they can rally behind – be it in a Championship dog fight or in League One.

The Owls have 12 games left to salvage their Championship status, and a win over Norwich City this weekend would be a hugely impressive start of the road to safety.