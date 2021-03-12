Darren Moore has ruled out bringing Jimmy Shan to Sheffield Wednesday during the remainder of the season.

Shan is currently in charge of non-league outfit Solihull Moors. It was reported by Football Insider earlier in the week that Moore was hoping to bring Shan – a former ally at West Brom – to Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking to Examiner Live this morning though, Moore ruled out that move, saying:

“No, not at this moment. We are happy with the staff that we have got here. The focus and intention is here.

“I know Jimmy really, really well. He’s a very good coach. At this moment in time, we feel that we have got more than enough adequate time to work with the team and the staff until the end of the season.

“I am happy with what we have got here.”

Moore began life at Hillsborough by bringing in Jamie Smith and Paul Williams. The two are well-respected in the coaching field and Moore was eager to bring them in.

For now though, it looks like it’s just going to be those two who’ll back Moore going into this crucial run-in to the season – but a summer appointment of someone like Shan can’t be ruled out.

Sheffield Wednesday host Championship leaders Norwich City this weekend. It’s one of the toughest assignments of the season and for the Owls it’ll likely be a long afternoon.

They remain in 23rd-place of the Championship and in need of seven points to drag them to safety – a win over Norwich City would be the unlikeliest result of the weekend, but one that would give Moore and his side mounds of confidence in beating the drop.