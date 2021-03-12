As confirmed on The72 earlier this week, Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The right-back has been a vital part of Middlesbrough’s squad this season, with his versatility meaning he has played the majority of the campaign.

He has been utilised in his natural role as a right-back, as well as being deployed as a right wing-back and as a centre-back in a three man defence.

His injury means Neil Warnock will have to tinker with his side between now and the end of the season, starting with their game against Stoke City this Saturday.

Boro have two natural right-backs to come in and replace Dijksteel and it will all depend on what formation and tactics Warnock chooses to operate with in the game.

If the Teessiders play with a back-three, the likely option to play in a right wing-back role would be Djed Spence. The youngster provides speed and trickery on the wing and can get back if needed too. He has been used more as a right-midfielder in recent weeks and was the man to replace Dijksteel upon the Dutchman sustaining his injury at Swansea last weekend.

However, the other option the veteran Boro boss could go with is January signing Darnell Fisher. When he first arrived at the club he came straight into the team and earned the Man of the Match award away at league leaders Norwich City.

A slight ankle injury has kept him out of the side in recent weeks, meaning he has only been fit enough for the bench in the last three games, but he should be in the running to compete with Spence for a starting berth in Dijksteel’s absence.