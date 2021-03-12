Darren Moore says he isn’t focusing on player contracts ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Norwich City this weekend, with one Jordan Rhodes starting to draw interest.

The 31-year-old sees his Sheffield Wednesday contract expire in the summer. It’ll bring an end to what’s been an arduous few seasons for the Scot, who’s netted just 14 Championship goals in three-and-a-half seasons at the club.

Now though, with his deal out in the summer, the likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are showing an interest in taking Rhodes in the summer.

Speaking to Examiner Live about Rhodes’ role in the squad, Moore gave a coy answer:

“I’ve worked with him before and I know what he can do. He has wonderful composure in terms of goals and so on. I’m really pleased with him, and the whole group. They have to keep raising that level of commitment.”

Rhodes returned to the side with a couple of goals over the New Year period. He netted a late winner at Bournemouth and it was written in the stars for him to go on and fire the Owls up the table.

But that hasn’t panned out – Rhodes has come under the same scrutiny that he’s always done at the club and it looks like his summer exit can’t come soon enough.

“At the moment all the players have a role to play,” Moore continued. “Even though contracts are up, despite what may come. They’re all contracted.

“I’m going to stick with the facts. He’s our player and he’s a good player. He’s got a huge part to play.”

Moore then isn’t looking into the transfer rumours. But he and his associates will have in mind their plans for the summer window and they’ll be casting an eye over Rhodes in the coming weeks.

Either Cardiff or Huddersfield would be a good result for Rhodes who, despite his lack of form over the past few years is still revered as a striker with goals in him.

Norwich City will be a huge task this weekend and for Rhodes it’s a clash against a former club – if he could score an unlikely winner this weekend it’d give the Owls a huge boost.