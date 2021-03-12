It is safe to say not many Barnsley fans will have known much about Michal Helik when he signed in September last year.

The defender rocked up at Oakwell from Polish side Cracovia and has since become a key player for the Tykes.

Helik, who is 25 years old, has played a pivotal role in Barnsley’s rise into the Championship Play-Offs and has his sights set on helping them gain a dream promotion to the Premier League.

His recent performances resulted in him being nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for February, as well as an international call-up to the Poland.



According to WhoScored, Helik has made the most interceptions per game (2.6) and clearances (5.3) than any of his Tykes’ teammates so far this season. He also has the highest rating per game (7.22) from their whole squad.

His influence this season will not be going under the radar and clubs may start taking notice ahead of the summer, especially if Barnsley don’t get promoted.

Helik has been a brick wall at the back so far in this campaign and has turned out to be an inspired signing.

Barnsley’s transfer policy has worked wonders for them over recent times and Helik has had no problems adapting to life in English football.

He and his Tykes teammates are back in action tomorrow against AFC Bournemouth in what will be a big test for Valerien Ismael’s side.