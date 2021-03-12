Speaking to Sky Sports, pundit David Prutton gave his prediction for Middlesbrough’s up and coming game against Stoke City.

Just two points separate the two sides, who sit in ninth and 10th on 50 and 48 points respectively. A win is needed for both sides in order to keep pace with the top six and keep any glimmer of a play-off hope alive.

Both Stoke City and Middlesbrough go into the game on a mixed run of form. Neil Warnock’s Boro side have won two and drawn one of their last five games, whereas the Potters boast a similar record, having won two and lost three of their previous five.

In his weekly Sky Sports Championship predictions, pundit and former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder predicted a win for the home side on Saturday afternoon, claiming Middlesbrough will be ‘up for this one’ after succumbing to a controversial defeat at Swansea last weekend.

“Middlesbrough have had a week to recover from their defeat at Swansea last week,” he said.

“You would imagine that Neil Warnock will have them right up for this one.

“Both sides will still harbour an outside hope of forcing their way into the top six equation, but I think it will be Boro that keep those ambitions alive.”

He went on to predict the score with Middlesbrough coming away with a 2-1 win according to Prutton.

Middlesbrough’s home form has been shaky of late, winning just one of their previous seven games at the Riverside. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against Stoke this weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s side won the reverse fixture back in December last year, with Nathan Collins getting the winner on the day in a 1-0 win at the Bet365 Stadium.

However, Boro have a good record against Stoke and won both home and away against the Potters last season.