Ben Watson is expected to still be a Charlton Athletic player next season.

The midfielder is set to trigger a clause in his contract to stay for another 12 months, as per a report by London News Online.



Watson, who is 36 years old, rocked up at the Valley last summer and has since made 23 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

He is a useful player to have in and around the dressing room for the Addicks. He is vastly experienced and adds more options and depth to their midfield department.

Bowyer has said, as per London News Online: “I think he will be here next season. I’m sure that he’s played enough now to trigger that [clause]. Ben has been good for us.”

Watson has racked up over 500 games so far in his career and started out at Crystal Palace as a youngster. He played 189 times for the Eagles before moving onto Wigan Athletic in 2009.

He had loan spells away at QPR and West Brom a year later before writing his name into Latics’ folklore by scoring the winner for them in the FA Cup final in 2013 against Manchester City.

Watson has since had a stint at Watford and helped them win promotion to the top flight in 2015. He then spent the past three seasons on the books at Nottingham Forest and played 80 times for the Reds before parting company with them last summer.

Charlton snapped him up and are now poised to keep him for another year.

