Luton Town have the option to extend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s contract by another year.

The Hatters can exercise an option to keep him for a further 12 months this summer, as detailed on their official club website when he signed his last deal in 2019.

Mpanzu, who is 26 years old, is an important player for the Hatters and they will be keen to tie him down on a longer contract at Kenilworth Road.

He has made 285 appearances for the Bedfordshire club so far in his career in all competitions.

Mpanzu signed for Luton in 2014 whilst they were in the Conference Premier and helped them gain promotion to the Football League in his first year.

The Hatters then spent four years in League Two before eventually going up in 2018. They then made it back-to-back promotions by winning the League One title the year after.

Mpanzu has adaptad well to every step up in division over the past few years and played a key role in Luton staying up in the Championship last term.

The ex-Boreham Wood and West Ham United man’s current deal expires this summer but Luton will surely keep him for another year, if not more if they can strike a new long-term deal with him at some point.

Jones’ side are in action this weekend against Swansea City.

