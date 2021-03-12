Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has provided a full injury update on his side ahead of their Championship clash v Norwich City this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday host the league leaders Norwich City this weekend. But Moore will be without a number of first-team players – he spoke to the club’s press today, and gave this injury update:

💬 DM: Luongo isn’t quite ready to return to training yet, but Westwood and Green are back on the grass which is a positive. I don’t think they will be ready for this weekend, they are back with us in training but I want to make sure they are right #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 12, 2021

The trio of Keiren Westwood, Massimo Luongo and Andre Green have all had stop-start seasons.

Westwood has been in and out of the side with each manager but still seems to be the preferred no.1 at the club, with Joe Wildsmith proving contested in his place.

Luongo meanwhile has been injury-stricken since he joined the club last season. It’s a shame because he can often be Wednesday’s best player in the middle of the pitch but this term, he’s managed just 12 Championship outings.

Then Green, who joined in January but has only played 74 minutes of Championship football for the Owls. Green has been suffering from an ‘Achilles knock’ but should be back on the pitch before the end of the season.

Moses Odubajo and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are another two key injuries to Moore, but he had this positive injury update to share on the duo:

💬 DM: Moses is still in the treatment room, he’s making good progress but he’s still a little way away. We’ll get to the international break and then asses where he’s at. With Fisayo, we’re hoping to have him back on the grass next week #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 12, 2021

Elsewhere, Moore has a suspension to deal with in Julian Borner – the German was sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Reading last time out. Speaking on his absence, Moore said:

💬 DM: With Borner missing, it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and get their opportunity. We’ll work with them today and tomorrow before finalising the team for the weekend #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 12, 2021

Overcoming Norwich City this weekend will be a huge task for Moore’s side. They currently sit in 23rd-place of the table, seven points from safety and looking devoid of any confidence whatsoever.

Norwich are 10-points clear at the top of the pile, but don’t expect Daniel Farke to take his foot off the gas at Hillsborough this weekend.