Sven Goran Eriksson is interested in the Aberdeen job, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The former England boss has put his name forward for the Dons’ vacancy as they seek a replacement for Derek McInnes.

Eriksson, who is 73 years old, was believed to be keen on the Sheffield Wednesday job earlier this season, as reported by The Athletic.

It appears he wants to return to the UK for another challenge somewhere and is now an option for Aberdeen as they weigh up who to appoint.

The Swedish boss last managed the Philippines national team and parted company with them in January 2019.

He is a vastly experienced boss who has been at Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio, Manchester City, Leicester City, Shanghai and Guangzhou in the past. His managerial career spans back to 1977.

Erikkson has also managed England, Mexico and Ivory Coast at international level. His stint with the Three Lions lasted five years and he won 40 games out of his 67 in charge.

Aberdeen have also been linked with the likes of Stephen Glass, Stephen Robinson, Steven Pressley, Billy Davies and Shaun Maloney over the past week.

Eriksson would be an eye catching appointment if they are interested in his services. His links to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in this campaign didn’t materialise to anything but will Aberdeen make a move now?