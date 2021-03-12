With Mark Warburton looking to add pace to his ranks this summer, QPR must look to pursue a deal for Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele this summer.

After losing Bright Osayi-Samuel to Fenerbahce in January, the Rs have lost an element of speed and directness in their attacking play. The Nigerian winger was a powerful runner for Warburton’s side, driving them forward.

In the summer, the Rangers boss wants to bring some of that into his squad. He stated his desire to add pace in the summer transfer window and QPR should look no further than Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele.

Dembele has impressed for the Posh in his two-and-a-half years at London Road. His current deal with the club comes to an end this summer, although Darren Ferguson’s side hold the option to extend his stay by a further year – an option which is likely to be taken up.

This campaign, the 24-year-old has chipped in with seven goals and 11 assists in 33 games for Posh. His contributions so far this season take him to 20 goals and 27 assists in 110 games for the club.

The Scottish youngster looks destined for a shot in a higher league. His dribbling and agility make him a constant threat for defenders, making him a worthy replacement for former star Osayi-Samuel.

Dembele handed in a transfer request with the League One side in January, but a move away failed to materialise.

His future will likely hinge on whether or not Posh’s promotion charge is successful. A move up to the Championship would mean Dembele’s asking price would likely increase, while they would be far more likely to let the tricky attacker leave if they remained in League One.

