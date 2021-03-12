Speaking with Football Insider, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has tipped winger Jordan Jones to play a “major” role for Lee Johnson’s side in the promotion run-in.

Jones has put in some impressive performances for Lee Johnson’s outfit since making a January move to the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old was at his dangerous best against fellow promotion-hopefuls Portsmouth earlier this week. The Rangers loan man played a pivotal role in Sunderland’s 2-0 win, providing one assist and scoring in impressive fashion.

Now, following his eye-catching midweek display at Fratton Park, Jones has attracted high praise.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on the Northern Irishman, saying he believes Jones can play a “major” role in the Black Cats’ push for promotion.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said:

“Jones is just getting better and better. He chipped in with goal the other night and it was an amazing finish. He showed some real class there.

“Jones is one of many players hitting form at the right time with a dozen or so games left. It is exciting times for him and Sunderland at the moment. He will only get better and better. He is a major threat.”

With a big run-in coming up, Sunderland fans will be hoping Jones can continue in his strong vein of form and fire them back to the Championship.

As it stands, Johnson’s side occupy 4th place. They sit two points away from the automatic promotion spots and nine points clear of Ipswich Town, who sit just outside the top six.

With wingers Jones and Aiden McGeady, striker Charlie Wyke and more in strong form, it will be interesting to see how Sunderland’s season ends. Will they go up? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Will SAFC go up?