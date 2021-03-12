Speaking with West London Sport, Fulham boss Scott Parker has said he hopes “things click” for striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale during his trial with Championship side QPR.

The former Chelsea youngster has linked up with the Rs on trial as he eyes up a summer move to a new club.

QPR have emerged as a potential option for Taylor-Crossdale, with the Championship side eyeing up a possible move for the attacker should he impress in his time with the club.

Now, insight has emerged on the 21-year-old’s situation from Fulham’s perspective.

Speaking on Taylor-Crossdale’s future, Cottagers boss Scott Parker has told West London Sport that he hopes “things click” for the striker at QPR as he looks to kickstart his career.

Here’s what Parker had to say:

“Do I hope he can get his career going? Yes, for sure. He came in from Chelsea but he’s not been in and around it for a little time now.

“There’s an opportunity for him [at QPR] and hopefully he can get a run and things click for him there.”

Since joining Fulham from Chelsea in 2019, Taylor-Crossdale has made one appearance for the club’s senior side. The former Colchester United loan man came off the bench in a 1-0 EFL Cup loss to Southampton.

Now, with QPR keeping tabs on the youngster, it will be interesting to see how his situation at Craven Cottage pans out ahead of the summer transfer window.