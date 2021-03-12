MLS side Seattle Sounders have confirmed former Swansea City loan man Jordan Morris has had his ACL injury successfully operated on.

Described as a “devastating” blow at the time, Morris’ time on loan with the Swans was brought to an end by a season-ending injury.

The American forward suffered ACL damage in Swansea City’s shock 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town. Morris was forced off 21 minutes after coming on off the bench, being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Now, after suffering the cruel injury blow, an update has emerged on Morris’ road to recovery.

As confirmed by Seattle Sounders on Thursday night, the recent Swansea loan man has undergone an operation on the injury. The MLS outfit confirmed the surgery was successful, with Morris now starting rehabilitation with immediate effect.

Having suffered the same injury earlier in his career, Morris will be determined to recover fully as soon as possible to make a return to action.

The Seattle-born attacker had only featured five times for Swansea City before the injury after coming in to bolster Steve Cooper’s attacking ranks earlier in the January transfer window.

The move presented Morris with the chance to test himself outside of the US for the first time. He has spent the vast majority of his career with the Sounders, also spending a short stint with Stanford Cardinal.

In his time with the Seattle-based club, Morris has netted 42 goals and laid on 21 assists in 129 games.