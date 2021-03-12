According to a report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest failed with January swoop for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips.

The 23-year-old has come into Jurgen Klopp’s side over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, with Liverpool contending with serious injury issues over the course of the season.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez all out injured, the likes of Phillips have come into the first-team picture. Stand-in defender Rhys Williams and midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have also featured at centre-back.

Now, it has been revealed that former Stuttgart loan man Phillips was subject of Championship interest in January.

As per a report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest tried to sign the Liverpool man earlier this year. The City Ground club made an approach for Phillips, only to see their move knocked back by Klopp.

Even with Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies arriving, the German manager was keen to keep Phillips at Anfield. His decision has been justified in recent weeks by not only their continued injury problems, but the former Forest target’s recent performances.

Phillips was subject of high praise after Liverpool’s victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. He has started in three of the club’s last four Premier League games, taking him to 10 appearances this season.

Prior to his first-team breakthrough, Phillips spent much of his career with the U23s. Since joining from boyhood club Bolton Wanderers in 2016, the defender has played 26 times for their second-string side, also spending time out in the 2.Bundesliga.