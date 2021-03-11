Heart Radio DJ and former The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright played his first 90 minutes for his new club Crawley Town on Thursday afternoon, starting in a friendly against National League South side Dorking Wanderers.

Wright originally played for Crawley Town during the 2006-07 campaign, but after leaving football behind to pursue a career in entertainment he returned to the sport he loves with the same club nearly 15 years later.

He made his second debut for the club against Premier League outfit Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup back in January, as the League Two side triumphed 3-0. Wright came on for the final moments of the game but was given a longer run out against Harrogate Town a month later in the league, starting in the 3-1 defeat at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Since then he has not featured for the club on the pitch and has not been involved in the match day squad due to an injury sustained that afternoon.

However, he played his first 90 minutes for the club since re-signing in a friendly match this week as Crawley took on Dorking Wanderers. The match didn’t necessarily go to plan for Wright though, with the National League South side reigning victorious 3-0 on the day. Goals from Jimmy Muitt and Alfie Rutherford separated the two sides, with the latter scoring a brace.

Whilst still training with the first-team the 34-year-old has kept up his other line of work, DJing on Heart Radio during the week.