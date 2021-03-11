Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray was asked about the future of loanee Tom Trybull.

Tom Trybull joined Blackburn from fellow Championship side Norwich City on loan in January and will remain at the club until the end of the season.

He has looked more at ease in the Rovers side in recent weeks and manager Tony Mowbray was quick to compliment the German youth international.

“I think what we’re seeing over recent weeks is a more settled player,” he said.

“His home environment is settled with his family and he’s just enjoying his football now because he knows the rest of his life is sorted, his wife and kids are in the right place and he’s just happy to come into work and show everybody how talented he is.”

But the main question on Blackburn fans’ lips is ‘would Trybull be staying at the club beyond the summer?’ With his future at parent club Norwich in the balance and the Canaries potentially playing their football in the Premier League next season, the midfielder could be seen as surplus to requirements for Daniel Farke’s side.

When asked if Trybull’s loan deal would become permanent at the end of the season, Mowbray said the hierarchy will have a decision to make and stated what they would be considering in the run up to the summer transfer window.

“Let’s see how the club does, let’s see how everything is at the end of the season,” he said.

“I think we can address things when we need to address them.

“Whether Tom is enjoying it, whether he sees a future here and what Norwich’s views are on a lad with another year left on his deal there, let’s wait and see.

“There’s no rush from our point. He’s here until the end of the season and then we can see where everything is, see where the club is and see where the spaces in the squad are and then we can make some decisions.”

At present, Trybull is in direct competition with the likes of Bradley Dack, Lewis Travis, Corry Evans, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rothwell, Jacob Davenport and John Buckley in the centre of midfield. The plethora of options at Mowbray’s disposal may call for a reshuffle.

The German will be hoping to keep his place this weekend when Blackburn take on high flying Brentford at Ewood Park. They go into the game in 14th place and if results go their way they could jump into the top half of the table with a victory.