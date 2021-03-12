In news released yesterday by Bournemouth, star midfielder Lewis Cook’s season is finished due to injury.

The above article on the Cherries website stated that Cook was assessed after being substituted in Saturday’s draw against Preston North End.

Bournemouth’s medical staff found a rupture to his ACL which means that his season is now at an end.

Cook: from Elland Road to the Cherries

Cook broke through at Elland Road in 2014 and went on to make 82 appearances for the Whites first team – scoring two goals and adding five assists.

The young midfielder moved to Bournemouth in the summer of 2018, experiencing two Premier League seasons with the Cherries before their relegation last season.

His time at the south coast club has seen him make 120 appearances for Bournemouth – scoring one goal and providing four assists.

31 of those appearances, that goal, and one assist have come in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign with Bournemouth looking to keep pace as a play-off place chasing side.

Bournemouth response – club and fans

As a club, Bournemouth’s statement on their website (link above) said:

“We are devastated for Lewis, who has been such a key part of the team this season,” said AFC Bournemouth head coach Jonathan Woodgate. “He is still a young player with a long career ahead of him, and we will provide the best rehabilitation, treatment and support to ensure he comes back stronger than ever.”

Cherries fans were also quick to offer their support after the club tweeted the news. Here is what a selection of them was saying on the news:

Never nice to see, here’s to a speedy recovery👌 — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) March 11, 2021

Best wishes in your recovery Lewis. We are all behind you. Looking forward to seeing you back in the red and black, fitter and stronger 💪🍒⚽️🍒⚽️ — Phil Coward (@Bungle7Phil) March 11, 2021

Gutted for you 😢 Here’s to a successful recovery and we all hope you come back stronger 💪🍒 — Simon (@afcb1976) March 11, 2021

Class player, hope he recovers soon #MOT — Steven Manning (@penfoldsteve) March 11, 2021

Absolutely gutted for him 😔wishing you the speediest of recoveries Lewis!! 🍒🍒 — RCMorgzz (@RCMorgzz) March 11, 2021

Gutted for you, get well soon and come back stronger 👊 — dave horsfall (@DaveHorsfall) March 11, 2021

Gutted for him, when he was having such a strong season. All the best Lewis! — The Country Mile 🏜️ Dave Watkins 🔴⚫ (@CountryMileUK) March 11, 2021

Heartbroken for you @lewiscook_ . Please know that we are behind you as you work your way back. 💪🍒⚽️ — Deborah Skroch (@DeborahSkroch) March 11, 2021

What a shame been brilliant this season good luck with you recover ,looking forward to see you play — Matthew stevens (@matt3490) March 11, 2021

