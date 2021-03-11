Speaking to Four Four Two, former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal dropped a hint that Middlesbrough approached him for their vacant managerial role prior to appointing Tony Pulis.

Middlesbrough started the 2017-18 campaign with Garry Monk at the helm in the hope of achieving automatic promotion and to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having been relegated the season prior. But the club let him go the day before Christmas Eve after a he couldn’t keep pace with the teams at the top of the table.

A day later Carlos Carvalhal was relieved of his duties as Sheffield Wednesday boss, meaning both clubs were without a manager simultaneously.

The Portuguese revealed he was approached by an unnamed Championship club and Middlesbrough were the only second tier club other than the Owls without a manager at that time.

“I went through the awful experience of being sacked on Christmas Eve – my family had travelled to spend it with me,” he said.

“On Christmas Day, I got a call from another Championship side. Then on Boxing Day, my phone rang again and the Swansea chairman invited me over for a meeting. After that, it all happened very fast.

“Since I’d already packed my things to return to Portugal, I only had to put my bags in the car and drive to Swansea,”

Then-Premier League side Swansea City had been managed by Paul Clement, but after he was sacked Carvalhal took over. However the Swans were ultimately relegated down to the Championship in 18th position.

Since then the 55-year-old has gone on to manage both Rio Ave and Braga in his native Portugal where he has recuperated his reputation. He helped Rio Ave to the best points tally they have ever achieved in the top flight, before guiding Braga to a cup final.

Middlesbrough appointed Tony Pulis instead of Carvalhal and achieved a place in the play-offs that season before leaving the following summer. Both Jonathan Woodgate and Neil Warnock have took the reigns since, with the latter still in charge.