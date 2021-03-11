Speaking to the press ahead of Stoke City’s visit to Middlesbrough this weekend, manager Michael O’Neill revealed the club are suffering from an injury crisis.

Stoke City have a total of eight first-team players out injured and will be without each of them for their trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Manager Michael O’Neill confirmed the news in his press conference ahead of the fixture, stating that there were no positive updates on those that missed out in Stoke’s last game, when they took on Wycombe Wanderers at the Bet365 Stadium in a 2-0 win.

“Any of the players who were out last week are still out this week, that hasn’t changed,” said the Stoke boss.

“That’s [Sam] Clucas, [James] McClean, [Morgan] Fox and [Nathan] Collins and [Tyrese] Campbell, who are longer term.”

Clucas is missing with a hernia, Fox with a hamstring issue, McClean is out with a foot injury and Campbell has a problem with his knee. Nathan Collins will be out for a number of months having been stretchered off the pitch with a metatarsal injury against Norwich City. The quintet have been missing for a number of weeks.

O’Neill went on to say that there are also fresh concerns to contend with.

“We have one or two concerns from missing training today: [Rhys] Norrington-Davies, [Jordan] Cousins and [Sam] Vokes, who have one or two little niggles that they have picked up in training.”

However, Stoke will be able to call upon Rabbi Matondo, who has been out with a back and hamstring injury in recent matches, whereas Danny Batth will also be able to play providing he wears protective headwear.

Middlesbrough will have a relatively full strength side available to face O’Neill’s team however, although winger Marcus Browne, right-back Anfernee Dijksteel and last season’s top goalscorer for the club Ashley Fletcher will be expected to miss the game.