Coventry City hold an option to extend Dom Hyam’s contract this summer.

The Sky Blues have the option to keep him for a further 12 months, as detailed on their official club website when he signed a new deal in December 2019.

Hyam, who is 25 years old, has adapted well to the step up to the Championship and will be eager to help his side survive this season.

His current contract expires at the end of the campaign and Coventry will need to decide whether to keep him this summer or not.

Hyam joined Coventry in May 2017 and has since made 136 appearances for the club, helping them get from League Two to the Championship during his time there.

The Dundee-born centre-back is pushing for a place in the Scotland side and if he carries on performing, there is no reason why Steve Clarke won’t be keeping tabs on his progress.

He started his career at Reading and progressed up through their youth ranks. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Royals and instead had loan spells away at Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Dagenham and Redbridge, Portsmouth and Aldershot Town to gain experience.

Coventry then came calling three years ago and he hasn’t looked back since.

Hyam is a popular figure amongst the Sky Blues’ fans and they will want to see him extend his stay.

Will Coventry keep Hyam?