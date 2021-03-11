Sheffield Wednesday’s Osaze Urhoghide ‘isn’t entertaining any talks from overseas’, after being linked with a move away from Hillsborough.

Urhoghide, 20, has featured eight times in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday this season. Despite injuries he’s played enough minutes to prove a favourite among fans, and now is being linked with a move away.

With his deal out in the summer, recent reports have linked Urhoghide with all of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Watford.

There’s also overseas interest in the defender with Club Brugge having been linked, with interest coming from Holland too.

Understand that Osaze Urhoghide is not entertaining any talks from overseas (he could sign a pre-contract anytime, legally) because he wants to fully focus on trying to keep #SWFC up. I’m aware of Dutch interest, and his Owls talks are ongoing. https://t.co/8IeJ4KTy53 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 11, 2021

The Wednesday man is focused on helping his side avoid relegation from the Championship this season and so he’s not looking at signing a pre-contract deal at this moment.

Only overseas teams can arrange a pre-contract deal with players in England. With Urhoghide’s focus on the remainder of the season at Sheffield Wednesday it could give the likes of Leeds and Palace a boost in their pursuit of the youngster.

His Owls talks are ‘ongoing’ as per Joe Crann but it’s likely that the club will have to avoid relegation to retain Urhoghide and a number of others too.

Now with interest coming from the Premier League it only backs the idea that Urhoghide will leave should Sheffield Wednesday drop down into League One.

Darren Moore though will be gunning to keep his new side in the Championship – they currently sit in 23rd and with a seven-point gap to safety, with the visit of Norwich City to contend this weekend.