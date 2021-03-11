Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said attacker Kazenga LuaLua is still a ‘big part’ of the squad at Kenilworth Road despite his recent absence from the squad.

The 30-year-old winger has struggled for game time this season, be it through injuries or because he has fallen out of favour under Nathan Jones.

Across all competitions, LuaLua has played 20 times this campaign, chipping in with one goal and one assist.

Recently, the former Newcastle United winger has been absent from the Hatters’ matchday squad. LuaLua’s last Championship outing came in a 1-0 loss against Brentford and he hasn’t featured in the nine games since.

However, despite his recent omission, Luton boss Jones has insisted the winger is still a “big part” of proceedings at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones says LuaLua will be a “key figure” once again.

“It’s been a little bit of both early on [absence through injury and being out of favour], but Kazenga is a big part of what we do.

“I spoke to him this week about the impact he can give us, not just off the bench, but the impact and he will be involved. He will be a key figure for us, as he was when I came in last time.

“He was a key, pivotal figure off the bench, but we obviously want plenty from Kazenga and I’m sure he can do that.”

LuaLua has been on the books with Luton since 2018, joining on a free transfer after a short stint with Sunderland.

In his time with the Hatters, the winger has played 79 times for the club notching up seven goals and 10 assists in the process.