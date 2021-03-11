Speaking with The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers loan man Oladapo Afolayan has said he will “reassess” his situation with parent club West Ham United in the summer.

The Trotters brought Afolayan in on a temporary basis in the January transfer window, signing him on loan until the end of the season.

Since then, the 24-year-old attacker has impressed for Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side. In nine appearances, Afolayan has chipped in with one assist. Despite his limited return, the West Ham United loanee has made a good impression on the wing and in attacking midfield.

After an impressive stint with Bolton and his contract at West Ham up in the summer (Transfermarkt), Afolayan has now opened up about his time at the University of Bolton Stadium and what his future holds.

Speaking to The Bolton News, the former Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town loan man has said he will “reassess” his options in the summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“It was an easy decision to come here once I’d spoken to the manager and seen everything the club wanted to do.

“It’s a really good club. I’m really enjoying my football here. To be honest I’m just working hard and trying to help this team get promoted this season and then I’ll reassess my options after that.”

With parent club West Ham, most of Afolayan’s game time has come with the U23s. For the Hammers’ second-string side, the attacker has netted nine goals and laid on six assists in 36 appearances.

He scored in his West Ham debut earlier this year, coming off the bench to score against Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.