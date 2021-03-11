Speaking to digital magazine FIVE, former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion forward Saido Berahino opened up to Rio Ferdinand about his time at the Bet365 Stadium.

Berahino came through the academy system at West Brom, making his debut in 2012, coming on as a substitute against Yeovil Town in a League Cup second-round tie. He made his Premier League debut the following season.

After playing over 100 times for the Baggies, he moved to then-fellow top flight side Stoke City, although the move didn’t necessarily go to plan.

He was in and out of the team, he went a prolonged period of time without a goal for the club, failed an out-of-competition drugs test, although he claimed someone spiked his drink, and was arrested for drink driving.

Speaking to FIVE, Berahino explained his period at Stoke was tough and that he felt although he was given support, it wasn’t sufficient enough to really help with his mental wellbeing.

“I’m not going to lie. My time at Stoke was full of depression and stress,” he said.

“Stoke tried to help me but they stabbed me in the back as well during that time.

“I’ve not spoken about it but I had various different psychologists trying to help.

“One thing that didn’t agree with me when it came to psychologists and people who try to help you mentally, was that the ones I had didn’t challenge my brain enough.

“The Stoke period for me was difficult, really difficult.”

Berahino played 56 times for the Potters over a two-year spell, scoring five goals, all of which came in the third and final season of his Stoke career, whilst the club were in the Championship.

He moved to Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem in 2019 and has since gone on loan to fellow Belgian First Division A side Charleroi.

He has been given a mentor during his time on the continent, which has seriously helped his mental health and the 27-year-old believes it would help young players in the English game too.

Stoke were asked to comment on Berahino’s interview but refused.