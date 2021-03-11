Middlesbrough have announced that they have been charged by the FA with ‘breach of conduct’ following their defeat at Swansea City last week.

The statement from the FA explains that Middlesbrough ‘allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle’.

Middlesbrough’s players and staff were incensed following two key decisions which went against them last Saturday afternoon.

Following Andre Ayew’s half-volleyed opener at the Liberty Stadium, Boro looked to have got on level terms just after half-time, with left-back Marc Bola striking the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

However, referee Gavin Ward ruled out the goal for a foul in the build-up by Yannick Bolasie, who laid the ball off for Bola to shoot. However, replays show the Everton loanee got a clear connection on the ball and did not foul the Swansea player.

Sam Morsy scored Boro’s equaliser in the 91st minute and looked to have deservedly snatched a point for the away side, but Gavin Ward awarded a penalty to Swansea in the 97th minute, with Andre Ayew stepping up to score the winner.

The decision to give the penalty also proved to be controversial with Boro players and coaching staff, with several crowding around the referee both when pointing to the spot and at the final whistle.

George Saville was adjudged to have fouled Jake Bidwell, but this has since been debated and divided opinion.

The club has until Monday 15th March to respond to the FA’s charge.