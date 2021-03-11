Speaking with the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic loan star Jayden Stockley has revealed his desire to continue his ‘journey’ with the Addicks beyond this season.

Stockley linked up with the Addicks in January, leaving parent club Preston North End on a temporary deal in search of game time.

Since joining Charlton Athletic, the 27-year-old striker has got just that. Stockley has played in all but one League One game since joining and has thoroughly impressed in that time.

In his 10 appearances for Charlton, the Poole-born striker has found the back of the net four times.

Now, Stockley has opened up on the pride of playing for The Valley club.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the Preston loanee revealed the ‘immense pride’ he feels to be with Charlton Athletic, adding that he hopes his “journey” continues beyond the end of this season. He said:

“You never know where your career will take you.

“To have the name of Charlton on your CV is something I’m immensely proud of and it’s a journey that I hope won’t just stop here.

“Part of me could have stayed there [at Preston], kept a place on the bench to come on and play a few.

“But it’s all about football for me. It’s about putting myself out there and realising the sort of player I am again, getting that confidence of scoring goals and getting that drive of football back.”

With Preston, Stockley has struggled for consistency since signing from Exeter City in January 2019.

Across all competitions, the attacker has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 71 appearances for the Lilywhites. Prior to his Charlton loan move, Stockley had made 16 Championship appearances this season. Of those, 14 came off the bench, with Alex Neil handing him a league start just twice.

Should CAFC sign Stockley permanently this summer?