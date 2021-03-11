Huddersfield Town have the option to extend the contract of experienced striker Fraizer Campbell beyond the end of this season.

The former Manchester United youngster is one of many players that could see their contracts expire this summer.

Campbell put pen to paper on an initial two-year deal with Huddersfield Town when he joined in the summer of 2019. In the contract is an option to extend his stay by a further year, potentially keeping him at the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Campbell has been the Terriers’ number one choice upfront over the course of the 2020/21 season. The 33-year-old has featured in all but one of Huddersfield’s 35 Championship games, starting on 29 occasions.

His seven goals make him the top scorer for Carlos Corberan’s side, also chipping in with three assists.

The one-time England international’s contributions this season take him to 10 goals and five assists with the Terriers, playing 68 times.

With the Championship side holding the option to extend the striker’s contract, it will be interesting to see if he remains with Huddersfield beyond the end of this season.

The vastly experienced striker made his way through Man Utd’s youth academy, featuring four times for the senior side.

Campbell has enjoyed notable stints with now-League One duo Sunderland and Hull City. The attacker netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 72 appearances for the Black Cats in three-and-a-half-years at the Stadium of Light.

With Hull, the Huddersfield-born ace notched up 114 appearances at the KCOM Stadium. In the process, Campbell found the back of the net 33 times, also contributing 20 assists.

