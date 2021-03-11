As confirmed on the club’s official website, MLS side Sporting Kansas City have confirmed former Derby County winger Johnny Russell as their new captain.

The Scottish winger has been with Sporting Kansas for three years now, becoming a firm favourite at Children’s Mercy Park.

In his time with the MLS outfit, Russell has made an impressive 50 goal contributions in 96 appearances. The 30-year-old has netted 27 goals and laid on 23 assists for SKC, also helping them finish top of the Western Conference last campaign.

Now, after three years in the States, Russell has been given the club’s armband on a full-time basis. Sporting Kansas confirmed the news earlier this week meaning the former Derby County man will lead the club into the 2021 campaign.

Upon the announcement of Russell’s captaincy, the Scotland winger had this to say:

“I said it last year when I was given the armband temporarily, it’s a massive honour.

“To be officially named captain is an [important] thing for me and something I won’t take lightly. Everyone knows by now what you’re going to get from me and that’s not going to change.”

Prior to his MLS switch in 2018, Russell had spent his entire career playing in the UK.

He made his breakthrough in Scotland, featuring for Dundee United, Forfar Athletic (loan) and Raith Rovers (loan). Russell then moved to Derby County in 2013 and went on to spend the next four-and-a-half years with the Rams.

In his time at Pride Park, the Glasgow-born forward played 205, chipping in with 25 goals and 24 assists in the process.