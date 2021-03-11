As reported on The72 earlier this week, Middlesbrough are one of four clubs tracking Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris.

Harris will become a free agent this summer if a new contract is not signed, which means he will be able to join a club of his choosing for no transfer fee.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock knows Harris well having been in charge at Cardiff City during the wingers time at the club. The Boro boss was actually at the helm of the Bluebirds when Harris was sold to Sheffield Wednesday and he was asked about the decision at the time by The Star.

Warnock was very complimentary back in 2019 when discussing the 27-year old, praising him in more ways than one.

“He’s given them directness, pace and power,” he said,

“He’s got every attribute. I can’t praise him highly enough.”

He went on to explain the decision as to why he allowed Harris to depart for Hillsborough.

“We had a chat last year, around Christmas time, and he trained like a Trojan. We have been blessed with good wide players and he just couldn’t get a long run.

“He needed a run of games and when we spoke about his contract at the end of the season, his father represented him, and the sort of money they were talking about, he had to be a regular in my team. And I didn’t feel I could 100 percent assure him of that.”

‘Directness, pace and power’ are three attributes Warnock would welcome into this Middlesbrough side. They are currently one of the lowest scorers in the top half of the division and are lacking not only goals, but creativity too.

With pursestrings tight at the club, any opportunity to snap up a free transfer, especially for a player that would slot straight into the first-team, would be a huge bonus.

This season Harris has played 33 times for the Owls in all competitions, registering three assists in that time. He has been a regular in the side but whether or not he signs a new deal is all dependant on where Sheffield Wednesday find themselves next season, with relegation down to League One a looming possibility.